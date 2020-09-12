1/1
Douglas "Bruce" CLARKE
May 4, 1954 ~ September 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday September 4, 2020 at the age of 66 surrounded by family after his battle with brain cancer. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen. Predeceased by his father Ronald Clarke. Survived by loving mother Dorothy McArthur (Alex). Remembered by his brother Jeff (Dianna), and sisters Sally (Marty), and Sandra. Sadly missed by his children Ben (Lyndsay), Dan (Candice), Samantha and stepchildren Bobbi-Jo (Troy), Don (Julie) and Joe. Cherished grandfather of Dominic, Madisyn, Owen, Cooper, Marshall, Nola, Joshua and Kira. Bruce will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and colleagues. Later in the Fall, there will be a Celebration of Life held outdoors. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. A special thank you to all the wonderful people who had helped and supported us during his illness. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com

Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
