An avid animal lover, appreciator of classic rock and true football fan, Doug passed away peacefully at Sakura House on May 31st after a long battle with liver disease. Doug served his community as a police officer for over 44 years starting work in the 22nd division of Toronto Police in his early 20's followed by Ingersoll Police, OPP Tillsonburg and ending his career with Parry Sound OPP. Loving husband to Robyn James (nee Innes) and caring father to Shannon Crinklaw (Rod), Erin Van Brakel (Rodney), Brenna Goode (Chris) and Jessica Moon (Taylor). He is survived by his sister, Virginia Davy. He will be sadly missed as grandpa to Tara Crinklaw, Sam Crinklaw and Clarke Goode and his faithful canine companion, Lexie. A private family celebration of life will take place later. The family wish to express thanks and appreciation to all Doug's doctors, specialists, medical team, and the staff at VON Sakura House. If desired, memorial donations can be made to VON Sakura House Woodstock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store