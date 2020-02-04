Home

Ed Holmes


1948 - 05
Ed Holmes Obituary
Edward Holmes, passed away at age 71, surrounded by his family and friends at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Ed is survived by his sons, Dean Sage (Anne), and Greg Young (Olivia), along with his cherished grandchildren, Desiree, Dylan, Jessica, Dawson, Michael and great-grandchildren Oliver and Kate, his beloved nephews Philip Holmes (Robin), Robert Holmes (Jen) and brother Raymond and sister Linda. Ed is preceded in death by his first wife Kathryn and late wife Carole. Ed was a social man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will always be remembered as hard working and full of life. Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). If desired, donations may be made to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation - Dialysis Unit. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 4, 2020
