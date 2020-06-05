Edward DeJardine
1933 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Lee De Jardine. Father of Linda Desjardins, Louis deceased (Cathy White) and John deceased (Donna), Don De Jardine, Tammy Johnson (Chris) and Sean De Jardine (Signe). Loving grandfather to Philippe, Emily, Pierre, Kelly, Christine, Adam (deceased), Aimi, Alex, Melissa, Pam and Michelle. Brother of Les deceased (Elva deceased). Uncle to Greg (Christine) and Carolle DeJardine. Great Grandfather to many. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home, Parry Sound. If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Care Centre would be appreciated. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
