Of Caressant Care Bonnie Place, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Ruby (Vankoughnett) Vowels (2008). Dearly loved father of Miriam Lang, Neil Vowels (Pam), Jack Vowels (Lorie) and Shelly Vowels. Lovingly remembered by a number of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. He was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings. Ted was born in Ferguson, Ontario on August 21, 1925, son of the late William and Pearl (Burns) Vowels. He was a carpenter by trade. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Cremation to take place. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas entrusted with arrangements. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Caressant Care Bonnie Place for their compassionate care.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 1, 2020.