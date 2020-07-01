Edwin Keith "Ted" VOWELS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Caressant Care Bonnie Place, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Ruby (Vankoughnett) Vowels (2008). Dearly loved father of Miriam Lang, Neil Vowels (Pam), Jack Vowels (Lorie) and Shelly Vowels. Lovingly remembered by a number of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. He was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings. Ted was born in Ferguson, Ontario on August 21, 1925, son of the late William and Pearl (Burns) Vowels. He was a carpenter by trade. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Cremation to take place. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas entrusted with arrangements. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Caressant Care Bonnie Place for their compassionate care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved