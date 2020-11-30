In loving memory of Edythe Evelyn Moore (nee Mersereau) 82 years. Passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at Extendicare York in Sudbury. Beloved wife of Morley Moore predeceased in 2017. Loving mother of Weldon "Ted" Moore (Sylvie) of Chelmsford, Ken Moore (Karen) of Sudbury, Morley Jr. Moore (Tracy) of Orillia, Stephanie Anne Tabaczuk predeceased and Stephen Moore predeceased. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and special nanny to Mel and Pam. Predeceased by her parents Weldon and Vera Mersereau (nee Edwards), brother Morris "Skipper" Mersereau and sisters Karen Mortimore and Lynn James. Survived by brothers George Mersereau of Sault Ste. Marie and Bill Mersereau (Clara) of Thunder Bay. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Edythe enjoyed being involved in children's community activities in her younger years with Brownies, Cubs and Scouts and for many years as a Master Bowler and children's bowling coach in Chelmsford. She also enjoyed knitting and for years knitted and donated stockings, mittens and sweaters to many charities in the Sudbury area. Many family members also enjoyed a gift of one of her knitted creations. There will be no visitation or service at this time. For those wishing to leave a donation in her memory, donations would be appreciated to the 2020 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon, and can be made at http://ctvlionstelethon.ca/
. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.