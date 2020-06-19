It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ella "Gail" Palmer (Mullen) at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, March 25th at the age of 80. Gail was born in Levack Sudbury district on January 30, 1940 to the late Jessie Mullen (McRae) and Archie Mullen. Beloved wife of the late Gary William Thomas Palmer. Gail and Gary successfully owned and operated the G&G Restaurant and Gas Bar in the village of Rosseau starting in 1975 until they retired in 2003 and enjoyed many years together before Gary passed in 2018. Gail is predeceased by her siblings George Mullen (wife Linda of Orillia), and Catherine "Anne" Morrison (Husband Tony of Parry Sound). Left to cherish her memory are her only son, Jason Palmer and his wife, Claire; her siblings Don Mullen and his wife Debbie and Randy Mullen (Kathy), and the remainder of her family and friends. We would like to thank the staff and residents at Serenity Seniors Residence in Parry Sound for the friendship and support Gail received, as well as to the nurses and physicians at the West Parry Sound Health Centre for the excellent care Gail received in her final days. Gail's celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada.



