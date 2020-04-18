Home

Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Esme Avis


1924 - 2020
Esme Avis Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother to Russell (Martine). Predeceased by her son John (Barbara) and daughter Pam (Gordon Pollock). Cherished grandmother to Alexander (Lorna), Ian (Germaine) and Fushia. Great-grandmother to Kayleigh, Avery and Allyson. She will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to or The Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 18, 2020
