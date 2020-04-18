|
Passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother to Russell (Martine). Predeceased by her son John (Barbara) and daughter Pam (Gordon Pollock). Cherished grandmother to Alexander (Lorna), Ian (Germaine) and Fushia. Great-grandmother to Kayleigh, Avery and Allyson. She will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to or The Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 18, 2020