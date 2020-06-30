Frances COOPER

The family of Frances Catherine Cooper wishes to announce the peaceful passing of their mother early on June 27, 2020 at Lee Manor in Owen Sound. Frances was the beloved wife of James R. Cooper (pre-deceased 2017), mother of: Lynne Spin (pre-deceased 2014), Ian (pre-deceased 1952), Doug (Gail), Randy (Cheryl), Mary Eppel (Richard), Janet Andersen (Glen), and Steven (Lynn); grandmother of Derrick, Bradley, Evan, Brodie, Bronson, and Austin Cooper, Alison, Josh, Ben, Kristen, and Hillary Eppel, Taylor and Jordyn Andersen, Jonathan Spin, Ashley Larsen; and great-grandmother of Kaidence Larsen and Adelia Cooper. Frances (Fran) was born in Parry Sound on December 5, 1930 to parents Peter and Edith (nee Haystead) Paquette of Detroit, Michigan. She spent many of her early years in her beloved hometown of Parry Sound where she lived with her grandmother on Redwood Drive. Fran met Jim Cooper and they were married in Parry Sound in November 1950. She and Jim started their family early while they lived on Cascade Street. The family later moved to Chalk River, Ontario in 1960 and then (shortly thereafter) to Deep River. Fran continued to grow and nurture her family through the 1960s and 70s. She also took on a job as Bakeshop Manager for Middlestadts Bakery in Deep River where she became affectionately known as "the Bakeshop Lady". Fran volunteered for many causes near and dear to her heart. She was a kind, generous, loving and very compassionate woman. She always remembered a face, name or an event and kept old friends very dear to her heart. Fran and Jim's home was always open to family, and especially to her children's friends, many of whom she considered her adopted daughters and sons. She always wanted to make sure no one ever felt unwanted or unloved. Fran moved to an assisted living home in Owen Sound in 2013 when Jim turned 90. She remained active in Owen Sound for the following seven years, passing peacefully and gracefully to old age at Lee Manor. We take great comfort in knowing she will now be joining the love of her life, her "sweet Jim", whom she missed terribly over the past three years. The family also takes great comfort knowing that she will rest in Parry Sound where her heart has always truly been. May she rest in peace beside Jim and her two, pre-deceased children, Lynne and Ian. A celebration of life service will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound on Thursday, July 2nd, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should contact the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855) for more information. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Fran's undying love for animals of all kinds and types, donations to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) or a wildlife centre are welcomed and appreciated by the family To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 30, 2020.