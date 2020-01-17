|
|
Frederick Jefferson Neal, of Rosseau, died peacefully on the morning of January 10, 2020 at his place of residence. Fred was a loving husband to Sarah (nee Ditchburn), and a caring father to Darcy (Sylvain), David (Sarah), and John (Nadine). He will be affectionately remembered by his grandchildren Myriam, Symeon, Emily, Rachel, Oliver, Sophie, Caroline, and Audrey and great-grandchildren Joshua, Samuel, and Julia. Fred was born in Watertown, New York, and raised throughout the Eastern United States and Atlantic Canada. He graduated from Mount Allison University in 1951 and served in the Korean War. Upon his return to Canada he spent time pursuing historical research at the University of New Brunswick before training to become a teacher. After marrying in 1955, he settled in Ottawa, where he taught high school for 30 years. In 1987 he began a second career as an archivist before truly retiring in 1998 and moved to Rosseau permanently in 2003. Fred was known for his lifelong service to others, exemplified by his years teaching in Africa, his work with the Student Christian Movement at UNB, involvement in the Royal Commonwealth Society through which he co-founded the Student Commonwealth Conferences, and Lay Reading at the Rosseau Church of the Redeemer. During countless summers cottaging on Lake Rosseau, sailing and playing tennis by day, with evenings and rainy days spent by the fire, reading, challenging his mind with large jigsaw puzzles or playing bridge, excelling at both well into his later years. A lover of family gatherings, what often stood out was not the stories he would share, but the profound interest he would have in the stories of others. His laughter and smile were often contagious and there was always a twinkle in his eye when offered just one more piece of apple pie and a perfect slice of cheddar cheese. A funeral service will be held in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of the Redeemer (c/o PO Box 221, Rosseau, Ontario P0C 1J0). Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 17, 2020