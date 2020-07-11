Passed away at home on Monday July 6, 2020 at the age of 59. Cherished son of the late Ada and Ernie Fitchett. Loving father of Cody and Leonard. Brother of Cathy (Neil), Charlette (Truman), Ivan (Linda) and Iris. Beloved uncle of Shannon, Tony, Rebecca (Darren), Nevin (Sarah), Emily (Derek), Britnee (Everdell), Tracey and Edgar. Great Uncle to Nevaeh, Danielle, Nicole, James, Logan, Jayden, Candace. Predeceased by his brother James. Friends will be received on Friday July 10, 2020 for visitation, please RSVP at 705-746-4664. Private Family Funeral Service to follow. Interment Mactier Union Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com