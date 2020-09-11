1/1
KNECHTEL, Glenn Peacefully at Hospice Renfrew with his son, Michael by his side on Tuesday afternoon, September 8, 2020; William Glenn Knechtel of Beachburg; formerly of Parry Sound passed away at the age of 79. Dearly loved father of Gordon (Kelly) of Parry Sound and Michael (Debbie) of Beachburg. Cherished Grandpa of Danielle, Benjamin, Ryan, Jamie and Paige Knechtel. Dear brother of Betty Thomas (late Alex) of South Carolina and Joanne Delmer of Arnprior. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be held at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior on Saturday morning, October 3rd at 11 o'clock. In memory, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 11, 2020.
