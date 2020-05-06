Glenna Doreen (Langford) Stevenson passed away at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John (Steve) Stevenson. Loving mother Debbie and her husband John Patterson; and the late Gary (wife Kelly). Loving Grandma of Brian (Chantal), Christopher, Kevin, and Kaila. Loving 'Nana' to her seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Lloyd (Bud) Langford; and the late Minnie Hall. Dear sister-in-law of Gurneth Hoddy. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews - especially Larry and Wayne, and by her other relatives, and friends. Cremation with a graveside service and interment at Sylvan Acres Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice West Parry Sound, or the West Parry Sound Health Centre (Palliative Care), would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 6, 2020.