Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon John FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon John FOX Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Spencer House, Orillia on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Fox (nee Wilson). Much loved father of Linda Flemming (Ian) and Neil Fox (Barb). Loving grandfather of Tamara (Rick), Tim (Romi), Laura (Dale), Mark, Matthew (Josie), Rebekah (Azard) and Aaron (Pragashini) great-grandfather of thirteen great-grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -