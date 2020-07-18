Heinz ENGELKING

Heinrich Ernst Otto Engelking passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Gertrud Engelking, and dear companion of Margaret Morden. Dear father of Eva and her husband Philip West; Peter and his wife Marina; and Wally. Loving Opa of Stephanie (Colin), Lindsay (Dave), and Jonathan (Leanna); Nicholas (Meagan) and Christopher (Jennifer); and Michael, Bradley, and Daniel. Adored great-grandfather of Cara, Tucker, Grace, and John. Fondly remembered by his other relatives and friends. A private Service in Celebration of Heinz's Life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). A public Celebration of Heinz's Life will take place in the summer of 2021, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Interment Foley Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the O.S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com