1/2
Heinz ENGELKING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heinz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heinrich Ernst Otto Engelking passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Gertrud Engelking, and dear companion of Margaret Morden. Dear father of Eva and her husband Philip West; Peter and his wife Marina; and Wally. Loving Opa of Stephanie (Colin), Lindsay (Dave), and Jonathan (Leanna); Nicholas (Meagan) and Christopher (Jennifer); and Michael, Bradley, and Daniel. Adored great-grandfather of Cara, Tucker, Grace, and John. Fondly remembered by his other relatives and friends. A private Service in Celebration of Heinz's Life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). A public Celebration of Heinz's Life will take place in the summer of 2021, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Interment Foley Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the O.S.P.C.A. would be appreciated. To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved