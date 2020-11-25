1/2
Helen St. Pierre
Mary Helen St. Pierre passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry St. Pierre. Loving mother of Sheryl (Lloyd); Shelley (Richard); the late Shannon; and Godmother of Jamie-Lynn. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Aaron (Oksana), Ashley, Brittany (Stephen), Gregory, Billie-Jo, Lucas, and Sophia. Dear great-grandmother of Athena, Madelyn, and Maitland. Dear daughter of the late Percy and Florence Williams. Dear sister of Margo (Dan); Gwen (Georges); Rhonda (Jim), and the late John, Harold, Ed (Linda), and Ernie (Sue). Forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to Covid-19, a private visitation and service will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To view the Service on Zoom, please e-mail lauren.williams@moosedeerpoint.com Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Scleroderma Canada would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 25, 2020.
