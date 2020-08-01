Howard DEWAR

Howard John Dewar (long-time member of the Masonic Lodge) passed away peacefully, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. Age 89 years. Beloved husband of Gwenn. Dear father of Neil; David; and Mike and his wife Sue. Dear brother of Chuck and his wife Carol; and Jim and his wife Isabel. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was Howard's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice
