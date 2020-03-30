|
Ian Taylor Scott, of Seguin (formerly Toronto), passed away peacefully in his 84th year at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 following a short illness. After a long and successful career as a financial advisor, Ian spent his winters in Florida and his summers at the cottage and boating on Georgian Bay. Beloved husband of Marion Scott (Martin). Survived by children David Scott, Tim Scott and Lisa Bolton (Scott) and their spouses. Proud grandfather of Emily Campbell (Scott), Campbell Scott, Jessica Bolton, and Alastair Bolton. Delighted great-grandfather of Lachlan Campbell. Dear brother of Joan Laur (Scott) and sister-in-law, Arlene Cleaver (Martin). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Service in Celebration of Ian's Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the West Parry Sound Health Centre. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 30, 2020