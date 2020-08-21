1/1
Irene Mary Adeline Deshevy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Mary Adeline Deshevy passed away peacefully in her sleep at Finlandia Village Nursing Home, Sudbury, on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Age 92 years. Irene was the most loved mother of Art (Linda), Bruce (Susan), Daniel (Catherine), Martin, Thomas (Laurie), and Brenda (Phil Adams). Predeceased by her husband Raymond (1973), and by her son Jeffrey (2020). Daughter of the late Henry and Rose Belland. Survived by her brothers Art (Norma), William (Gisele), and sister-in-law Nora. Predeceased by her sister MaryAnn, and her brother Armand. Irene was the most loving Gramma to Ryan and Trevor; Sarah, Blair and Brittany; Shawn and Amanda; Brad and Michael; Joel; and Jessica. "Great Gramma Britt" to Hanna, Chase, Dylan, Taylor, Frankie, Serena, Kylie, Maggie, Daisy, and Emmett. Fondly remembered by Mark and Glen. Irene was born and raised in the community of Britt, where she spent her entire life. The family would like to thank Ann Palamar for the care that Irene received at the Britt Nursing Clinic, allowing her to remain in her community for so long. Irene's family also extends a heartfelt "thank you" to all of the staff at Finlandia Village. "You are all angels who provided the best of care, comfort and respect." Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass for Irene and her late son Jeffrey will take place at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Britt, followed by interment of ashes at Holy Family Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in Irene's name may be made to Holy Family Church, Britt, or Finlandia Village, Sudbury. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved