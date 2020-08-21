Irene Mary Adeline Deshevy passed away peacefully in her sleep at Finlandia Village Nursing Home, Sudbury, on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Age 92 years. Irene was the most loved mother of Art (Linda), Bruce (Susan), Daniel (Catherine), Martin, Thomas (Laurie), and Brenda (Phil Adams). Predeceased by her husband Raymond (1973), and by her son Jeffrey (2020). Daughter of the late Henry and Rose Belland. Survived by her brothers Art (Norma), William (Gisele), and sister-in-law Nora. Predeceased by her sister MaryAnn, and her brother Armand. Irene was the most loving Gramma to Ryan and Trevor; Sarah, Blair and Brittany; Shawn and Amanda; Brad and Michael; Joel; and Jessica. "Great Gramma Britt" to Hanna, Chase, Dylan, Taylor, Frankie, Serena, Kylie, Maggie, Daisy, and Emmett. Fondly remembered by Mark and Glen. Irene was born and raised in the community of Britt, where she spent her entire life. The family would like to thank Ann Palamar for the care that Irene received at the Britt Nursing Clinic, allowing her to remain in her community for so long. Irene's family also extends a heartfelt "thank you" to all of the staff at Finlandia Village. "You are all angels who provided the best of care, comfort and respect." Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass for Irene and her late son Jeffrey will take place at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Britt, followed by interment of ashes at Holy Family Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in Irene's name may be made to Holy Family Church, Britt, or Finlandia Village, Sudbury. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com