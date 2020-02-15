|
Passed peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in her 76th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Stuart and Bradley (Melinda), and cherished grandmother of Zachary, Jacob, and Alexis. Dear sister of Bill Kalyn (Jane), Mary Blocka, Cecil Kalyn (Anita), Iris Kiryk (Harry), and Orest Kalyn (Donna). Predeceased by Sisters Annie Kowalchuk, Sophie Gulka, Staffy Hayduke, and brothers John Kalyn and Mike Kalyn. Friends and family were received at the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound) on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. The funeral mass was held at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Spring interment Carling Memorial Cemetery. If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation - Palliative Care, would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 15, 2020