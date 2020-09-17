Irvine Welling

1/1
Irvine Walter Welling passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Age 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Linda Welling (nee: King) 'Maahtmon Kwe'. Loving father of Kelly, Jason (Pilar), and the late Craig (wife Edith). Cherished Grandpa of Ryan (Alexis), Blaine (Rebeckah), Melissa, Evan (Emily), Spencer, Liam (Taylor), Owen, Adrianna, Gabriel, Kristen, and the late Kevin. Adored great Grandpa of 9. Loving brother of Kathy (Bud), and the late Dan (wife Shirley). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Forever missed by his furry companion Nongose. A private visitation will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 17, 2020.
