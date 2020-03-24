|
IVAN COLLISON Ivan William Collison, retired linesman with Ontario Hydro, passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. Age 70 years. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving son of Erma Collison, and the late Gerald. Loving father of Courtney and Divya; Joseph and Paula; and Scott and Amanda. Proud "Poppa" of Lincoln and Avery. Dear brother of Ina (Carmen) Blacquier; Sandra (Jon) Sprunt; Anita (Brian) Ritchie; Bonnie (Bill) Dinsmore; Tammy (Dave) Ward; and Linda (Igor) Kiritschenko. Dear brother in law of Ken (Lynn); Dan (Chris); Rob Dolliver; and Randy (Merle ) Carlton. Sadly missed by Stewart and Monica Collison. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, the Wildlife Winter Feeding Program, or the would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 24, 2020