Jackie HURD

Jacqueline Hurd passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard "Bud" Hurd. Loving mother of Marcia and her husband Jerry Reevie; and Lynn Hurd. Cherished Nana of Rachel. Dear sister of Lois Lockwood, Joe Lebert, Hector Lebert, Leo Lebert, Karen Hall (Lew), and the late Helen Parton, and Shirley Herdman. Fondly remembered by her brother in law, Jake Hurd. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private family visitation will take place at the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. A private graveside Service will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada, or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com