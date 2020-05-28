In loving memory of Jacques Racine the most incredibly strong and loving husband,father and grandfather. Jacques Racine passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. Loving husband of the late Alice Racine. Loving father of Josee Brunatti and husband John Brunatti. Loving father of Michel Racine and wife Mary-Jo Hinds Racine. Loving grandfather of Daniel and wife Alora Brunatti, Taylor Brunatti, Gabrielle, Shauna and Jake Racine. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on May 28, 2020.