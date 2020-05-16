It is with very heavy hearts that the family announce the peaceful passing of Jim on Sunday May 10, 2020 at the West Parry Sound Health Center. Jim was a kind, caring, generous man. He treasured his family and loved them more than life itself. He was enriched by the many friendships he made during his lifetime of 89 years. Jim and his beloved wife, Bev, lived in the family built home in Burlington and had very close ties with neighbours and community. Many occasions were celebrated at their home and in their meticulously groomed back yard around the pool. Jim took over from his father and became co-owner of Superior Engravers Limited located in Hamilton, Ontario. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Burlington and was co-chairman for the Operation Heartbeat fundraiser. He eagerly helped raise money for Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital. Jim was an avid golfer and curler and belonged to the Burlington Golf and Country Club for many years. In the fall of 1977, Jim and Bev partnered with his Dad and Mom, Bill and Marion, and purchased an island cottage resort in Parry Sound. They had vacationed there with friends many times and he loved the property. They called it Vans. Countless friendships and memories were cultivated over the 22 summers. He would greet you with a huge smile and a handshake or hug, usually with a paintbrush in his back pocket. Jim was passionate about his gardens and would say how grateful he had been, as a young boy, to have been mentored by the Cockshutt and Walker families of Burlington on flowers, vegetables and market gardens. He often said how privileged he felt to have grown up in the “best of times”. But his favourite hobby was fishing. He could be seen at his favourite red or green marker waiting for the next feisty bass to hit. He loved how scrappy they could fight. And of course bass was his favourite meal. Together Jim and Bev hosted many fish fries over the years. In 2013, when Bev, the love of his life for nearly 54 years, passed away Jim moved to Parry Sound to be close to his family and his beloved and magical Georgian Bay. He continued his gardening and grew beautiful flowers and vegetables. He was dubbed “The Cucumber King”. He loved his home and enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife from his window. Time at the cottage spent with family and friends brought him so much enjoyment. He drove his boat 7 miles to get to the island cottage with perhaps a few stops to cast a line. Many stories, laughter and memorable times were had at the cottage. His fundraising continued as he created his pine cone Christmas tree decorations. He donated them to the hospital gift shop and fundraisers for Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. As his life journey with us is complete, take comfort knowing that Jim and Bev are reunited and they can dance together once again. He has left us with some wonderful memories and life lessons. Share a story, Be a friend, Laugh a lot, Love unconditionally, Be kind to one another! Jim leaves behind his adored daughter, Patti, and her husband Fergus Smith; his grandson Tyler, who he was so proud of and his wife Jessica; his sister Sylvia Ritchie and the many extended family and dear friends who will miss him greatly. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Many thanks for the extraordinary care provided by Dr. Dan Moquin, Dr. Fargher, Dr. Gibson, palliative care nurses; Karen, Jess, Kelly, Bev and Julie. Also we wish to thank Torrance Funeral Home for their assistance during a very difficult time. Donations would be appreciated to the West Parry Sound Health Center or Aspen Valley Wildlife Center.