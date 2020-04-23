|
Roy Jan Clarke passed away with his family by his side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Age 77 years. Predeceased by parents Roy and Kathleen Clarke. Beloved husband of Patricia Anne Clarke (Sherry) for 49 years. Loving father of Matt Clarke and spouse Pam Newton; Jill Clarke and spouse Christine Persaud. Proud grandfather of Sawyer, Nadia, Morganne, and Yannick. Fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Donna and her husband Ken Schiedel, and his brother-in-law Pete Sherry and wife JoAnne. Jan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. Jan was an educator for his career that began in Wawa, Ontario, where he began to make positive connections with educators and students. He was an admired teacher and principal in the West Parry Sound District School Board for the remainder of his career. Jan will be greatly missed by his former students and in his own words, he "will miss seeing his former students". He will also be dearly missed by his "fogies group" (a group of men, mostly in the education sector that gathered weekly since 1998). The connections he made in this group were a highlight to his week and an important part of his life after retirement. Jan also had several friends in North Bay who will miss his visits talking about past adventures in their youth. Cremation has taken place. A Service in Celebration of Jan's Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 23, 2020