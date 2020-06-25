Janet Geroux passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a brief illness. Age 72 years. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Cora Madigan. Dear sister of Helen Ruttan, Dianna McRoberts, Dennis Madigan, and Donald Madigan. Former wife of Mickey Sheridan, and the late Isadore Geroux. Good friend and partner to the late Norris Loucks. Loving mother of Cindy Littler and the late Gordon Sheridan. Dear 'Nan' of Chris, Cody, Amy, and Cassey. 'Great Nan' to Nathan, Jaylen, Colby, Olivia, and Victoria. Janet will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and good friends. Cremation has taken place. Interment Fairholme Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice West Parry Sound, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 25, 2020.