Jerome Percy Dumont
1940 - 2020
Jerome Dumont May 7, 1940 ~ May 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Gail for 53 years. Proud father of Eva (Richard) and Gerald. Cherished grandfather to Alex (Yvonne), Richard (Keeta) and Justin. Great grandfather to Emery, Xander, Kiara, Hayden, Ashton, Soriya and Dnaatese. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound) for a private funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes association or the Heart and Stroke foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com

Published in Parry Sound News on May 15, 2020.
