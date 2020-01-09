Home

Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
Jim Grisdale Obituary
Alfred James (Jim) Grisdale passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Age 88 years. Beloved husband of Lynn for 51 years. Loving father of Sheri Baker and her husband Dean Courtenay, and James Grisdale and his wife Kim. Dear Papa of Brook, Jamie, James, Alyssa, Brittany, Krista, Danielle, and Kathleen. Dear brother of Emily, Stella (John), Yvonne, George (Ruth), and the late Marie, Peter, Marshall, Victoria, Helen, Elizabeth, and Theresa. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Jim's life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855) on Sunday, January 12th at 1:00 P.M. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or the would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
