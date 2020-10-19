Jim VANKOUGHNETT

It is with great sadness that the family of James Douglas Levie Vankoughnett announce his passing after a courageous three year battle with cancer. Jim passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Age 66 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Lorraine Vankoughnett (nee: Hawkins) for 44 years. Loving father of Mandy and her husband Chad Hurd; Scott and his wife Heather; and Matt and his wife Maria. Adored Papa of Hudson, Finn, Hunter, Isla, Griffin, and Charlotte. Loving son of the late Earl and Evelyn Vankoughnett. Dear brother of Ron (wife the late Cheryl); Carol and her husband Gary Holmes; Dan and his wife Cindy; Terry and his wife Eva; Sandy; Lorie; and the late Gail. Brother-in-law of Bob Hawkins (Kathy); Sandra and her husband Michael Villeneuve; Lana and her husband Gary Crompton, and Tim Hawkins and his wife Lisa. Lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Jim was a longtime and dedicated employee of the Canadian Coast Guard. He was a member of the Parry Sound Cruisers and had a real passion for cars - especially his 1970 AMX. Jim's love of Georgian bay and creating memories at the cottage was so important to him, but above all, Jim's greatest love was his family. Spending quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren; instilling his values of life and love on them will be forever cherished and carried on through the generations. As was Jim's wish, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid19. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com