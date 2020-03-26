|
|
Matilda 'Joan' Hendrick, passed away peacefully, with her loving husband by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Age 82 years. Beloved wife of Laird Hendrick and loving mother of Diane, Carrie, Elaine, Lorie, Larry, Myrna, Jeremy and Jamie-Lynn; and the late Connie, Cindy and Brian. Nan to her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan will be greatly missed by many family members and friends, and the community of Moose Deer Point First Nation. In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, private family visitation and service will be held at Logan's Funeral Home in Parry Sound by invitation only, with interment in the spring at Moose Deer Point First Nation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the , would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 26, 2020