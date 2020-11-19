It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John at his home in Brighton on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by family. Cherished husband of Rita Yokom (nee Jurevics). Loving father to Marissa Dzeletovic (Igor) and Jason Yokom (Serena). He will be greatly missed by grandchildren Everett, Rose, June, Mirko John and Mila. His sense of humour and infectious laugh will live on in the memories of his friends and family. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Chapel, 130 Main Street, Brighton (613-475-2121). No immediate service will be held, but a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice
in John's memory can be made. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com