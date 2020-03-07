Home

John "Jack" KERR


1932 - 07
John "Jack" KERR Obituary
After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Jack passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Evangeline Kerr (nee McDermott). Proud father of John GG (Susan) Kerr. Loving grandfather to Jennifer (Brandon) Fares, Michelle (Tom) Inch, John (Stephanie) Kerr, and Jordan (Julie) Larson. Great-grandfather to Carson, CR, Courtney, Caydon, Caige, Bella and Lochlan. Jack will be dearly missed by his four-legged best friend Dorothy, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 7, 2020
