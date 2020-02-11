|
Suddenly while on vacation on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of the late Maxine. Loving father of Nancy (Scott), Cindy, Quinn (Kari) and the late Adam. Papa John will be lovingly remembered by Heidi, Sean (Susan), Meghan, Spencer and the late Aidan. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill from 6-8pm Friday. Service in our Chapel at 1pm Saturday. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery. In memory of John, donations to the Tim Hortons Children Foundation, 264 Glen Morris Road East, Saint George, Ontario, N0E 1N0, would be appreciated.
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 11, 2020