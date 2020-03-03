Home

John Paul DUMONT


1968 - 12
John Paul DUMONT In Memoriam
In Loving Memory John (Johnny) Paul Dumont December 25,1968 - March 1, 2016 A Lifetime Wish If we could have a Lifetime Wish, A dream that would come true, We'd pray to God with all our hearts For yesterday and YOU. A thousand words can't bring YOU back We know because we've tried, Neither will a thousand tears We know because we've cried. YOU left behind our broken hearts And happy memories too, But we never wanted memories We only want YOU. Loving YOU, Missing YOU deeply, Mom and Dad Missing you everyday Brother Bear, All our Love Forever, Tammy (Marc), Shelly (Doug), April, Chrissy and your nieces and nephews.
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 3, 2020
