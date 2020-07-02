John SHEDDEN

John Alvin Shedden passed away suddenly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Reta Shedden (Teneycke) for 53 years. Loving father of Jody Shedden; Deanna Smith (Keith); and Anthony Shedden. Dear brother of Janet Watkinson (Mel); Fern Borrow (Bill); Lorraine McKinnon (late Eddie); Rob Lashbrook; Wendy Lashbrook; and the late Sylvia Dixon (late Tom); and Thomas Shedden (wife Doreen). Brother-in-law of Myrle Lewis; Donna Crotty (late Barry); and the late Dolores Wolfe (late Grant); Joyce Baskey (Dennis); and Robert Teneycke (late Jane). Loving son of the late John and Frances Shedden, and Frances' second husband the late Charlie Lashbrook. Son-in-law of the late Burton and Yettia Teneycke. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was John's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705) 746-5855. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com