It is with great sadness that us Brownley folk announce the passing of Judy Brownley. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband, daughter, and grandson by her side on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the age of 66. Judy is the dear daughter of the late Dolly Bolger. Beloved wife of Wayne. Loving mother of Kirsten and cherished grandmother of Rori. Survived by her brother Mike Bolger (Jing) and sisters; Penny Armstrong (Donny) and Sandra Vicic (Stan). Daughter -in-law of the late Wilfred and Violet Brownley. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret Ostertag (Rick), Royce Brownley (Jackie), Dennis Brownley (Debbie) and Billy Mann (Jackie). Also remembered by her many nieces, nephews cousins, and her dear friends Janice Barnes, Sheldon Rivers and Ella. Judy will forever be remembered. The loss is a heartbreak like no other. She was one in a million. A heart of gold, a smile that would light up any room, a laugh that made you smile and she was a fighter like no other. She overcame so many challenges in life and faced many obstacles and bumps along the way, all with a smile on her face. She had a drive to push past anyone or anything that came in her way. We will never forget her. The road trips, juice pong, puzzles, ATV trips to the Brownley hunting camp…all memories that can never be taken away. The mother /daughter trip to Calgary when the boys went hunting…an amazing bonding time and many memories. Special thanks to cousin Janet and her family for the experiences that brought joy and true smiles to Judy. We love you and miss you. Until we meet again. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Almaguin Special Olympics (Box 606 Burks Falls, ON P0A 1C0) would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit torrancefuneralhome.com