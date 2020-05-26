Judith Swan
1938 - 2020
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Bradley, Lynn, Stacey, and Cory (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Jesse, Jamie, and Blake. Dear sister of Cathy, Tom and Jimmy. Remembered by nephews Stephen and Brian and cousins Johnny and Billy. She will be missed by her friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit torrancefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
