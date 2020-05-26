Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Bradley, Lynn, Stacey, and Cory (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Jesse, Jamie, and Blake. Dear sister of Cathy, Tom and Jimmy. Remembered by nephews Stephen and Brian and cousins Johnny and Billy. She will be missed by her friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 26, 2020.