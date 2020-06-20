It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Irene Green (nee Christie). June was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1935, to James and Mona Christie. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on June 14, 2020, at Lakeland Long Term Care at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Roy Green, loving mother of Gordon Green and Linda Green. Proud grandmother of Elliot and Cameron. Dear sister of Jim Christie (Dolores), Chuck Hannon (Diane), Lizz Hannon, and the late Edna O'Marr (the late Jack). Dear sister-in-law of Jessie Williams (the late Edison), Florence Durnford (the late Harry), Eric Green (Joyce) and Lloyd Green (Shirley). She will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. June spent nine years with the Royal Canadian Air Force, during which time she met and married her husband Roy of 58 years. She devoted much of her time to a variety of interests and hobbies. June sang in church and community choirs, taught music and embraced Roy's passion for sailing as First Mate on many cruising adventures. With her wonderful sense of humour and vibrant personality, June made friends easily wherever she went. At many gatherings, she was sought after to lead sing-songs with her guitar and was always delighted to oblige. When her children were in high school, June pursued a new career in nursing and worked as a registered nurse in hospitals in Toronto, ON and Comox, BC until her retirement in 1995. Special thanks go to the nurses, personal support workers and staff of Lakeland Long Term Care for their compassionate care of June since November, 2018. As was June's wish, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society Muskoka, Hospice West Parry Sound or a charity dedicated to fighting dementia would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 20, 2020.