June KARDOS
It is with mixed emotions that the family of June Kardos announces her passing at Lakeland Long Term Care in Parry Sound, Age 93. We will miss her greatly but we are also happy that she is no longer in pain. June is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Geza Kardos, and her son Russell Kardos. She is survived by her daughter Theresa Beninger (Brian), her daughter Linda Kardos-Hester (Jimmy), four grandchildren, James, Christina, Camile and Daniel, and four great-grandsons. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Ottawa. Thank-you to the staff at Lakeland and to Dr. Davis for the care that you gave June over the past 2 years and through this difficult COVID time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated.

Published in Parry Sound News on Aug. 7, 2020.
