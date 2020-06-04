Jurgen Walter Maerz passed away peacefully at his home, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Age 83 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elke (2004). He will be missed by his children, Brigitte and her husband Frank Fenton; Gundolf; the late Hartmuth (2013) and his wife Teri, and Thomas and his wife Elaine. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Nicole (Rob Remillard) and Andrew Fenton (Mandy); Scott, Jordan (Rachel), and Lorne; Jaclyn, Alyssa (Paul Hambrock), Leah (Michael Bonds), and Sarah; and Matthew (Jayrin), Brent, and Kyle (Colene). Great grandfather of Sophia, Audrey and Claire Remillard, Alexandra, Carter and Remington Maerz, Eva Hambrock, Lochlan and Isla Bonds, and Aryiah Wilson. Predeceased by two brothers in Germany. Fondly remembered by family and friends in Canada and Germany. Dad was born in Berlin, Germany. As a child living in Germany after the war, he was clever at finding ways to provide much needed food for his two brothers and his mother. He apprenticed as a Cabinetmaker in Germany. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 19, and started his married life near Red Lake, ON. All four of his children were born in Cochenour, ON. The family moved to Hamilton in 1965 where Jurgen was the "fixer of everything" at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington until his retirement. Dad was a talented man. he was an artist, a cabinetmaker, a carpenter. His hobbies included scuba diving, ballroom dancing and gemstone cutting. Together with his wife, he built a house in Seguin Township to enjoy during for the retirement years. A private family interment will take place at the Humphrey Conger Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to your Local Food Bank would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 4, 2020.