1/1
Keatha KENNEDY
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keatha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keatha Kennedy passed away peacefully in Parry Sound on October 15, 2020. In her own words, Keatha had a "wonderful and complete" life. Wherever she lived, she was deeply involved in her community. She loved hiking, sailing, skiing - anything she could do outdoors - especially if there was a dog involved. But mainly, Keatha's life revolved around her love of people. She loved to talk with others and more than anything, to offer her help, whether to a family member, a friend, or to someone she had just met. She had a gift for knowing how she could make a difference and, as a result, touched countless lives and made many lifelong friends along the way. Keatha will be dearly remembered by her family, including her children, David (Kathy), Michael (Barb) and Susan; her grandchildren, Fawn, Matt, Thomas and Suzy; and her two great-grandchildren, Venice and Elliott. She also leaves her dear sister, Shirley, her nieces Marilyn, Pam and Carol and her nephew Brian. The family plans to hold a celebration of Keatha's life in the Parry Sound /Seguin area, probably in the early spring. We would like to thank all the friends who helped make it possible for her to maintain a happy, independent life for all these years, all the staff and residents at The Gardens of Parry Sound, and all those who have contributed to her health care. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to either the Stephen Lewis Foundation or Hospice West Parry Sound would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved