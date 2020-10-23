Keatha Kennedy passed away peacefully in Parry Sound on October 15, 2020. In her own words, Keatha had a "wonderful and complete" life. Wherever she lived, she was deeply involved in her community. She loved hiking, sailing, skiing - anything she could do outdoors - especially if there was a dog involved. But mainly, Keatha's life revolved around her love of people. She loved to talk with others and more than anything, to offer her help, whether to a family member, a friend, or to someone she had just met. She had a gift for knowing how she could make a difference and, as a result, touched countless lives and made many lifelong friends along the way. Keatha will be dearly remembered by her family, including her children, David (Kathy), Michael (Barb) and Susan; her grandchildren, Fawn, Matt, Thomas and Suzy; and her two great-grandchildren, Venice and Elliott. She also leaves her dear sister, Shirley, her nieces Marilyn, Pam and Carol and her nephew Brian. The family plans to hold a celebration of Keatha's life in the Parry Sound /Seguin area, probably in the early spring. We would like to thank all the friends who helped make it possible for her to maintain a happy, independent life for all these years, all the staff and residents at The Gardens of Parry Sound, and all those who have contributed to her health care. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to either the Stephen Lewis Foundation or Hospice West Parry Sound would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com