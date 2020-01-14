Home

More Obituaries for Keith Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Adams


1922 - 2020
Keith Adams Obituary
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lakeland Long Term Care in his 98th year. Loving husband of the late Jean McVittie Adams (Haileybury ON). Dedicated parent, and proud father of Peter (Ingrid) and Susan Wauro (Wayne). Beloved 'Gramps' to Perrin, Lauren, Terese (Kyle), and Brendan (Faith). He is predeceased by his brother, Grant (Lorraine). Deep appreciation for his nephew and wife, Bill and Paula Adams. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). If desired, donations to the Canadian Red Cross or your local Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 14, 2020
