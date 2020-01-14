|
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lakeland Long Term Care in his 98th year. Loving husband of the late Jean McVittie Adams (Haileybury ON). Dedicated parent, and proud father of Peter (Ingrid) and Susan Wauro (Wayne). Beloved 'Gramps' to Perrin, Lauren, Terese (Kyle), and Brendan (Faith). He is predeceased by his brother, Grant (Lorraine). Deep appreciation for his nephew and wife, Bill and Paula Adams. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). If desired, donations to the Canadian Red Cross or your local Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 14, 2020