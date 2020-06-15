Kelly "Baz" TURRIFF
Kelly James Turriff passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was 63. Kelly had a love for life and his family; his wife Heather, his sons Kyle (Kristen) and Scott, and adored his grandchildren, Abigail and Callen. Kelly leaves behind two brothers, Dan (Melanie) and Wayne (Annette), and niece Stacey, nephews, Sean, Shannon, Ryan and Nicholas, and their families. Forever remembered by Daphne Morrison and Darren Orvis as he was the best brother-in-law. Fondly remembered by Karen Tudhope and Sharon Stewart, along with all of his other relatives and many friends that will miss him dearly. He is now reunited with his parents, Pat and Basil and his father-in-law Alvin Orvis. A Graveside Service and Celebration of Kelly's Life will be held at Foley Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M, as cremation has already taken place. Everyone who knew Kelly, knew he loved photographs. All who wish to attend are encouraged to bring a photo which sparks a special memory. These photos will be shared on a memory board, which will forever remain with him. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity to help fight cancer, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 15, 2020.
