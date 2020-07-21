1/
Kelly "Baz" Turriff
A Thank You Note from the Family of Kelly "Baz" Turriff We would like to thank so many people for their caring gestures during this very difficult time. Firstly, to all the medical staff at the West Parry Sound Health Center, Palliative Care Unit, Medical Associates, Home Care Parry Sound, and Northeast Cancer Center in Sudbury for their compassion and devotion to Kelly's treatments. For your friendly support and comforting words. A huge thank you to all our family and friends who reached out through phone calls, cards, charity donations, meals, flowers, messages and hugs. We feel very blessed. To Logan's Funeral Home, Father Placid Obiji and many others who made his resting place a place of Peace. Thank you. To everyone who attended his service, despite government regulations, and those who had him in their thoughts and prayers, thank you. Kelly will be forever in our hearts, Heather, Kyle, Scott, Dan and Wayne Turriff

Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
