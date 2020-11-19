Passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Kenneth Ernest Burgoyne, aged 66, of Parry Sound, predeceased by wife Cindy (née Glenday) and mother Theda (née Beazley). Beloved brother of Catherine Mills (George) of Caledon and Brian (Anne) of Barrie. Survived also by his loving nieces, Angela Mills of Caledon, Claire Burgoyne of Toronto, Grace Beaumont (Iain) of Peterborough. Remembered also by other relatives and friends in Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland. Ken loved all animals, especially cats, and the wildlife around his home. He was known in Parry Sound for his weekly card games and generously bringing pizza to folks around town. He was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed for his stories and willingness to help his loved ones, and those in need. A big thank you to the Parry Sound and Sudbury hospitals for their dedication and care. As was Ken's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Health Sciences North Foundation or the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
.