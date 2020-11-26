1/1
Ken HARRIS
1948 - 2020
1948 - 2020 The family of Kenneth Melville Harris is saddened to announce his passing on November 17th, 2020, at the age of 72 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Linda. Loving father of Bob (Jenn), and Brandy Harris-Green. Dear Poppa of Ryder, Logan, Cassidy, and Piper. Dear brother of Ruby Stephenson (Ken); Perry (Anna Marie); brother-in-law Andy Leonard (Lee Ann); Dan Leonard (Doris); and sister-in-law Dianne Roberge (Amedee). Fondly remembered by his other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society Muskoka would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 26, 2020.
