Born July 1, 1932 to Reta and Frank Bradley of Parry Sound, Ontario. Died July 10, 2020 in Orangeville, Ontario. Predeceased by his loving parents, brother William, son Gordon and grandson Derek Thomson. Survived by his beloved spouse and best friend of 47 years, Jan Bradley. Father to Sandra MacRae (John), Diana, Dawn, Ingrid Niesing (Bob) and Wolfgang Niesing (Elaine). Papa to Bailey Mills, Grandpa Ken to Trinity and Raymond Niesing; all of whom he loved very much. An all-around athlete in his youth, Ken liked to say "That's why I've lived longer than any other male Bradley". After a 46-year career at A.V. Roe/Orenda Engines where he was involved with the Avro Arrow, Ken enjoyed a quiet retirement. He loved everything about the outdoors, especially fishing. His greatest joy in life was the knowledge that all of his children had grown up to be good, decent people. Ken will be deeply missed. A very special thank you to the staff at Headwaters Healthcare Centre for their wonderful care.



