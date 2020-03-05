|
Passed on to his heavenly home on Monday February 24, 2020 at the West Parry Sound Health Centre at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Elaine. Cherished father of Tim (Chris), Dwight (Zonya), Brent (Carolyn) and Myrna Mong (Alex). Blessed to enjoy his 14 grandchildren; Emily, Natalia, Megan, Cheyanne, Jenna, Priya, Shani, Ayla, Curtis, Madison, Jasmine, Elaina, Kedric and Declan. Dear brother of Howard (Janet), Miriam (Russel), Beatrice (Clare), Clare (Miriam), Gordon (Shirley), Fern (Mert), Lorraine (Maynard), David (Joy), Paul (Wanda), Grace (Ed), Clayton (Bernice), Marvin (Dianne), Linda (Brian). Brother-in-law to Judy (Peter), Steve (Suzanne), Rose (Ed), Stafford (Beth), Derrick (Brenda), and Brian. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Mary and sister Mary. Ken will be missed by many other relatives and friends. He gained the respect and friendship of many in Parry Sound area in his 45 year career as builder, known for his precision and integrity. He was a faithful, hardworking, charter member of the Otter Lake Mennonite Church where he will be greatly missed. Friends will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at Bayside Family Church on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1 PM. Spring Interment Foley Memorial Cemetery. If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation - cancer care or palliative care, would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 5, 2020