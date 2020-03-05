Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664

Kenneth Gingrich


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Gingrich Obituary
Passed on to his heavenly home on Monday February 24, 2020 at the West Parry Sound Health Centre at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Elaine. Cherished father of Tim (Chris), Dwight (Zonya), Brent (Carolyn) and Myrna Mong (Alex). Blessed to enjoy his 14 grandchildren; Emily, Natalia, Megan, Cheyanne, Jenna, Priya, Shani, Ayla, Curtis, Madison, Jasmine, Elaina, Kedric and Declan. Dear brother of Howard (Janet), Miriam (Russel), Beatrice (Clare), Clare (Miriam), Gordon (Shirley), Fern (Mert), Lorraine (Maynard), David (Joy), Paul (Wanda), Grace (Ed), Clayton (Bernice), Marvin (Dianne), Linda (Brian). Brother-in-law to Judy (Peter), Steve (Suzanne), Rose (Ed), Stafford (Beth), Derrick (Brenda), and Brian. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Mary and sister Mary. Ken will be missed by many other relatives and friends. He gained the respect and friendship of many in Parry Sound area in his 45 year career as builder, known for his precision and integrity. He was a faithful, hardworking, charter member of the Otter Lake Mennonite Church where he will be greatly missed. Friends will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at Bayside Family Church on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1 PM. Spring Interment Foley Memorial Cemetery. If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation - cancer care or palliative care, would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -