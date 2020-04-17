Home

Kimberly Ann Deshevy passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Royal Victoria Hospital on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. Age 63 years. Beloved wife of Ralph for 44 years. Loving mother of Kathryn, and Andrea (Ryder). Adored by her very special grandson Logan. Cherished daughter of Helen Paulin. Dear sister of David Paulin (Joy), and Gregory Paulin. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kimberly had many hobbies, including gardening, and jewelry making, but her passion was fishing on Georgian Bay with her brother Greg. As was Kimberly's wish, cremation has taken place. Interment of ashes will take place at Holy Family Church Cemetery, Britt. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Royal Victoria Hospital, or a would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 17, 2020
